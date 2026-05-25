Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,836 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 258 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $372.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 226,481 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,061 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $379.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $163.33 and a one year high of $404.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $335.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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