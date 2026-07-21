Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 116,178 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 4.1% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Chevron were worth $198,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $25,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $189.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $146.49 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Key Chevron News

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About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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