Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 11,865 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,556 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 6,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts: Sign Up

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $95.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.15. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio is 80.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. This represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Kimberly-Clark

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimberly-Clark this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Zacks Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $114.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kimberly-Clark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kimberly-Clark wasn't on the list.

While Kimberly-Clark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here