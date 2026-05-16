Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 118,895 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,277 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 118,895 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $82,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,146,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,115,954 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,287,408,000 after acquiring an additional 605,600 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 4,215,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $887,258,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $791,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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