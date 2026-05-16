Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 218.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,092 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 37,807 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after purchasing an additional 809,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $90.87 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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