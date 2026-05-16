Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 105,898 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 105,898 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $107,884,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,401,024. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,134 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,349. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.36 and a 52-week high of $261.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.07.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.40%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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