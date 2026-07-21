Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 27,506 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,970 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 27,506 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,650,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,447,854 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,637,704,000 after buying an additional 7,725,547 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $7,135,228,000 after buying an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 146.6% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after buying an additional 3,596,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Starbucks by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,532,627 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $381,693,000 after buying an additional 1,647,292 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.Starbucks's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $111.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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