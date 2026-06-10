Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 10,413 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 426.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.23. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $297.48 and a 1 year high of $496.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. Domino's Pizza's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $436.00 to $423.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Northcoast Research decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $525.00 to $445.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $418.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

See Also

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