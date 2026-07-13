Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires Shares of 89,113 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,900 shares of the company's stock worth $1,408,661,000 after buying an additional 235,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,065,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,141,723,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,974,205 shares of the company's stock valued at $967,881,000 after acquiring an additional 121,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,701,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,811,745 shares of the company's stock valued at $455,531,000 after acquiring an additional 97,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $318.66 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business's 50 day moving average price is $324.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.45.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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