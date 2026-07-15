Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,677 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $34,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 140.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 724.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 33,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,181,115.53. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.24. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.78 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.Rexford Industrial Realty's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty's payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REXR

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

Further Reading

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