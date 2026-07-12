Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $102.28 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,050,303 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 222,277 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.14% of Kinder Morgan worth $102,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 270,876 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 861,465 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $25,328,000 after acquiring an additional 145,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,991,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,737,879. The company has a market cap of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $742,855 over the last ninety days. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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