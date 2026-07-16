Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $165.16 Million Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,468 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 7,468 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises 0.8% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $165,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $145.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $598.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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