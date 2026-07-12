Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $93.63 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,488 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 88,783 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Dominion Energy worth $93,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after acquiring an additional 940,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,503,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after buying an additional 1,686,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,196,056,000 after purchasing an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Report on D

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $70.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,956,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,018. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.52. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.Dominion Energy's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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