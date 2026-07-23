Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660,509 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 5.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $987,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $184,911,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,451,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $109,446,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $34,909,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,808,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.06 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last ninety days. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Reuters: Nvidia donates supercomputer to U.S. military university

NVIDIA and the Naval Postgraduate School said NVIDIA donated a supercomputer using its latest chips to a nonprofit tied to the institution, highlighting expanding adoption of its AI hardware in U.S. defense and research. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Yahoo Finance: BofA sees server CPU TAM hitting $170bn by 2030 as NVIDIA takes on AMD

Bank of America said NVIDIA’s Vera CPU launch is intensifying the AI server CPU battle and kept a Buy rating with a $350 target, suggesting the company could expand beyond GPUs into a larger share of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Zacks: Can NVIDIA's Sovereign AI Push Unlock New Revenue Streams Now?

Several articles highlighted NVIDIA as a beneficiary of the broader AI capex cycle, with bullish takes pointing to cheaper AI models, sovereign AI demand, and continued chip spending that could support long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also gained support from market momentum and technical traders, with reports that the stock cleared an early buy trigger ahead of Alphabet earnings and that the semiconductor rebound is being treated as a positioning reset, not a collapse in demand. Investor's Business Daily: Nvidia Hits Buy Trigger With Alphabet Earnings Due

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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