Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,297,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 14,187 shares of the company's stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company's stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 12.3%

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $227.81 on Friday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12-month low of $43.89 and a 12-month high of $278.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average is $122.98.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.00.

View Our Latest Report on NBIS

Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Article: Why Is Nebius Stock Falling On Friday?

Nebius stock is being pressured by a hotter-than-expected U.S. jobs report, which reinforced concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer and weighed on high-growth tech names. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Article: Danila Shtan insider transaction

Investor sentiment was also hurt by additional insider selling, including CTO Danila Shtan’s sale of 15,678 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, following earlier CFO selling this week. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Article: How Are Acquisitions Strengthening Nebius' AI Cloud Platform?

Recent commentary continues to highlight Nebius’ rapid AI cloud expansion, including acquisitions such as Tavily, Eigen AI and Clarifai, which could support longer-term growth but do not appear to be driving today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall on Nebius’ AI demand and revenue growth, with recent pieces emphasizing strong contract momentum and a still-bullish long-term outlook. Article: Why Nebius Needs An Offering For Every Customer Type

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total transaction of $1,016,889.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,228,403.64. This represents a 50.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,898 shares of company stock worth $130,681,379.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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