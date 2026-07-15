Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,057 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 28,735 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company's stock.

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CubeSmart Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. CubeSmart's payout ratio is currently 149.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded CubeSmart from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

See Also

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