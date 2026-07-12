Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 475,209 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 90,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Welltower worth $93,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 93,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $18,438,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Welltower by 6.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

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Welltower Trading Down 0.3%

WELL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.32. 2,531,031 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.92 and a 52-week high of $239.10.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is 146.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WELL. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Welltower from $248.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Welltower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $234.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

About Welltower

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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