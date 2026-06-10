Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 251,165 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,896 shares of the company's stock after selling 251,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS's holdings in Victory Capital were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCTR. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 669 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 860 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 206.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VCTR. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victory Capital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $84.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCTR

Victory Capital Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $89.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.42. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $387.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.97 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 25.79%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Victory Capital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Victory Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.14%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital NASDAQ: VCTR is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative investments. Serving institutional, intermediary and retail clients, the company delivers tailored solutions through active, research-driven portfolio management. Its product lineup includes traditional mutual funds, separately managed accounts, sub-advisory services and specialized strategies such as ESG-focused and municipal bond portfolios.

Founded in 1988, Victory Capital has expanded its capabilities via both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, integrating experienced investment teams to enhance its offerings in areas like smart beta, global equity and fixed income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR - Free Report).

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