Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 80,591 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 577,719 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 80,591 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $66,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2%

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,588,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.95 and a 1-year high of $119.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.25%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.05%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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