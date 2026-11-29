State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU - Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,247,599 shares of the bank's stock after selling 3,379,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.20% of Community Financial System worth $194,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Financial System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,523,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,547,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Community Financial System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,456,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Community Financial System during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,576,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBU. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Financial System from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community Financial System from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBU

Community Financial System Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE CBU opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. Community Financial System, Inc. has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $71.11.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $230.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Community Financial System's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Community Financial System's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.24%.

About Community Financial System

Community Financial System, Inc. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in DeWitt, New York. Formerly known as Community Bank System, the company adopted its current name in 2024 to reflect its businesses beyond traditional banking. Its principal subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A., provides personal and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital banking. The bank serves communities across upstate New York and parts of Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Massachusetts.

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