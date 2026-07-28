Community Health Systems, Inc. $CYH Shares Bought by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH - Free Report) by 219.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281,839 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 881,031 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.91% of Community Health Systems worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 601.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYH

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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