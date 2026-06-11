CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,862 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 59,801 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.48% of CommVault Systems worth $26,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 86,634 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 131.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,778 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 217,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 19.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,284 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $22,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,174,000 after purchasing an additional 257,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Key CommVault Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $140 from $130 and reiterated an Outperform rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook and implying further upside from recent levels.

Mizuho raised its price target on Commvault Systems to $140 from $130 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook and implying further upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Commvault also highlighted its AI-enabled cyber resilience platform and its upcoming presence at industry events such as Pure Accelerate 2026 and HPE Discover 2026, which may help reinforce the company’s growth and product momentum.

Commvault also highlighted its AI-enabled cyber resilience platform and its upcoming presence at industry events such as Pure Accelerate 2026 and HPE Discover 2026, which may help reinforce the company’s growth and product momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued updates on an existing securities class action tied to alleged disclosures during the April 2025 to January 2026 period, with a July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices are important for shareholders, but they are mostly procedural at this stage rather than a new company-specific development.

Multiple law firms issued updates on an existing securities class action tied to alleged disclosures during the April 2025 to January 2026 period, with a July 17 lead-plaintiff deadline. These notices are important for shareholders, but they are mostly procedural at this stage rather than a new company-specific development. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit-related headlines keep attention on the January 2026 share-price collapse and alleged inconsistencies in Commvault’s growth narrative, which remains a potential overhang on sentiment even as the stock has recovered meaningfully from those lows.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The company's 50-day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.75 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 78.79 and a beta of 0.82.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. CommVault Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CommVault Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,415 shares of company stock worth $7,369,811. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report).

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