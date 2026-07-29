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Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp $SBS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp logo with Utilities background
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First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,276 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 308,695 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP's holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp were worth $25,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VPR Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 29,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,150 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp Stock Performance

NYSE SBS opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.25%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $183.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SBS

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (NYSE:SBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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