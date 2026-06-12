Compass Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Compass Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,281 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. Qualcomm comprises 3.4% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $60,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 2.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in Qualcomm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in Qualcomm by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qualcomm to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $121.99 and a 52 week high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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