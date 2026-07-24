Compass Rose Asset Management LP Invests $15.53 Million in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,090,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,532,000. Rocket Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,256,540 shares of the company's stock worth $1,689,287,000 after buying an additional 64,311,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 11,636.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,189,869 shares of the company's stock worth $507,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rocket Companies by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,009,279 shares of the company's stock worth $522,900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,688,336 shares of the company's stock worth $400,526,000 after buying an additional 15,807,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 39,380,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985,025 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 255.72 and a beta of 2.16.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rocket Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Companies

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Companies

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Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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