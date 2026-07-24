Compass Rose Asset Management LP Makes New $14.90 Million Investment in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 126,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,903,000. nVent Electric accounts for 1.1% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of nVent Electric as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 522.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Clear Str raised shares of nVent Electric to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $190.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $158.64 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. nVent Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

nVent Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Saturday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Martha Claire Bennett sold 3,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $642,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 225 shares in the company, valued at $38,250. The trade was a 94.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara E. Zawoyski sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $5,073,275.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 97,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,743,259.32. This represents a 23.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 87,685 shares of company stock worth $14,961,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric PLC is a global manufacturer of electrical connection, protection and thermal management solutions. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products aimed at enhancing safety, reliability and performance in electrical systems across a variety of industries. Its core offerings include electrical enclosures, heat tracing systems, grounding and bonding products, cable management, and fastening solutions. nVent serves markets such as commercial and industrial construction, oil and gas, telecommunications, data centers, utilities, and renewable energy.

The company's electrical enclosures and housing solutions protect sensitive components from environmental hazards, while its Raychem brand heat tracing products provide freeze protection and temperature maintenance for critical piping and equipment.

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