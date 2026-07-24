Compass Rose Asset Management LP Reduces Stake in Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR $SUZ

Compass Rose Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ - Free Report) by 46.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. Suzano accounts for approximately 0.6% of Compass Rose Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compass Rose Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Suzano worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company's stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,994 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Suzano by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company's stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Suzano by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company's stock worth $54,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its position in Suzano by 249.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 784,450 shares of the company's stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 559,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company's stock.

Suzano Stock Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Suzano from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research raised Suzano from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Suzano from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suzano presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Suzano

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world's leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano's business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

See Also

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