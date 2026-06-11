Compass Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,239.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI reiterated a Buy rating and kept its $115 price target , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Article Title

Evercore ISI reiterated a rating and kept its , citing upside from Netflix’s ad-supported tier and continued international expansion. Positive Sentiment: Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Article Title

Several bullish notes highlighted growing ad revenue, strong cash flow, and the view that the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity for investors. Positive Sentiment: Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Article Title

Netflix expanded its revamped mobile app across Asia and is increasing its focus on kids’ gaming, reinforcing growth initiatives beyond core streaming. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies lowered its price target to $110 from $128 but kept a Buy rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Article Title

Jefferies lowered its price target to but kept a rating, suggesting the stock still has upside but with fewer immediate catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Article Title

Netflix is also facing public scrutiny after Paramount Skydance accused it of interfering in the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, adding some competitive and regulatory noise around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst cut the price target and said Netflix has limited near-term catalysts, reinforcing concerns that the stock may struggle to rebound quickly. Article Title

Netflix Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here