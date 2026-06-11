Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 275,898 Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 275,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 252.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 167.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Rocket Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RKT

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

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