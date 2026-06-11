Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,708 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,116 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for about 2.8% of Compass Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 582 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 541 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.1%

AEIS stock opened at $308.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $397.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $343.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.39.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul R. Oldham sold 4,314 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,363,180.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,020,349.83. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Further Reading

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