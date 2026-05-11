CompoSecure, Inc. $CMPO Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO - Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,148 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 591,027 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.05% of CompoSecure worth $25,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,837 shares of the company's stock worth $99,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,937 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CompoSecure by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,566 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CompoSecure by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,910 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company's stock.

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CompoSecure Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of CMPO opened at $13.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.18. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

CompoSecure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure is a global provider of secure card and credential solutions, specializing in the design, manufacturing and personalization of payment cards, identification credentials and related services. The company develops a range of card products that include metal cards, composite cards and hybrid designs integrating advanced security features such as EMV chip technology, contactless interfaces and specialized surface treatments. CompoSecure's offerings are tailored to the needs of banks, credit unions, fintech firms and government agencies seeking to differentiate their cards and enhance consumer engagement.

The company's product portfolio extends beyond physical cards to encompass digital issuance and lifecycle management solutions.

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