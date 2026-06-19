Compound Planning Inc. Buys 46,777 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 122.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,945 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 46,777 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,272,019 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,781,790,000 after buying an additional 966,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,816,327,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,365,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,474,407,000 after buying an additional 1,136,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,281,357 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,387,347,000 after buying an additional 485,854 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.57.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $86.67 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Key Headlines Impacting NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to strong-buy , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Zacks.com

Bernstein upgraded NextEra Energy (NEE) to , reinforcing bullish sentiment around the utility’s growth prospects and valuation. Positive Sentiment: UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a Buy rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Article

UBS analyst William Appicelli initiated coverage on NextEra Energy with a rating, citing Dominion merger synergies and data-center-driven growth upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article

Several articles highlight NextEra’s clean-energy push, renewables backlog, stable cash flows, and improving return on equity, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Article

Market commentary says NextEra may be undervalued on its Dominion/data-center story, but the stock has also seen recent weakness over the past month and quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Broader utility-stock coverage and commentary continue to frame NextEra as a defensive income play with stable cash flows, supporting investor interest without a major new catalyst. Article

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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