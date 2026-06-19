Compound Planning Inc. Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 730.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,650 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 80,616 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after acquiring an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 892.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after acquiring an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after buying an additional 80,025,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 903.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $8,002,414,000 after acquiring an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Up 0.5%

NFLX opened at $77.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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