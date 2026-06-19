Compound Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Stock Down 4.8%

IBM stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

Read Our Latest Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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