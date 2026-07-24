Compound Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Compound Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,211 shares during the period. Robinhood Markets comprises about 1.0% of Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Compound Planning Inc. owned 0.05% of Robinhood Markets worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $20,185,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $43,563,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and sold 587,875 shares valued at $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more constructive on Robinhood, including KeyCorp raising its price target to $125 and maintaining an overweight rating, while Needham and other reports pointed to further upside ahead of Q2 earnings.

Several analysts turned more constructive on Robinhood, including KeyCorp raising its price target to $125 and maintaining an overweight rating, while Needham and other reports pointed to further upside ahead of Q2 earnings. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood expanded its product ecosystem with a partnership with WHOOP that gives Platinum Card holders a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership, supporting its premium-card strategy.

Robinhood expanded its product ecosystem with a partnership with WHOOP that gives Platinum Card holders a complimentary annual WHOOP Peak membership, supporting its premium-card strategy. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-markets business could scale meaningfully, projecting it could reach $1.7 billion by 2028 and potentially overtake crypto revenue sooner than expected.

Bernstein said Robinhood’s prediction-markets business could scale meaningfully, projecting it could reach $1.7 billion by 2028 and potentially overtake crypto revenue sooner than expected. Neutral Sentiment: Robinhood is set to report second-quarter results next week, and recent earnings previews suggest investors are focused on whether the company can beat expectations and sustain momentum.

Robinhood is set to report second-quarter results next week, and recent earnings previews suggest investors are focused on whether the company can beat expectations and sustain momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s new premium card and growing Gold/Platinum membership base, including 1 million Gold cards, highlight product adoption, but these developments are not immediate catalysts by themselves.

The company’s new premium card and growing Gold/Platinum membership base, including 1 million Gold cards, highlight product adoption, but these developments are not immediate catalysts by themselves. Negative Sentiment: HOOD is being dragged down by a broader pullback in tech stocks, which has weighed on risk assets and high-beta names like Robinhood.

HOOD is being dragged down by a broader pullback in tech stocks, which has weighed on risk assets and high-beta names like Robinhood. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest’s continued selling of Robinhood shares is adding pressure to sentiment, even though the firm’s moves do not necessarily reflect Robinhood’s fundamentals.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $101.58 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.57.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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