Compound Planning Inc. Purchases 29,604 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,013 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares in the company, valued at $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.72 and a 52-week high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here