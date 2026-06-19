Compound Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $462.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $206.20 and a 52-week high of $465.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.01 and a 200-day moving average of $357.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $75,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $301,040. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $304,667. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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