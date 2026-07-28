Compound Planning Inc. Sells 4,028 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Compound Planning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 4,028 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE JPM opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $279.10 and a twelve month high of $359.05. The company has a market capitalization of $954.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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