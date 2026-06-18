Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires 23,716 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,038 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP's holdings in NRG Energy were worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $323,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,257 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,114 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,937,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NRG Energy news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. This represents a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $132.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $189.96. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company's 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 70.67%. NRG Energy's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio is 223.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut NRG Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $199.69.

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About NRG Energy

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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