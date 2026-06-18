Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires New Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 117,103 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $10,382,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.10% of Donaldson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Donaldson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $85.31 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $995.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.940-4.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Donaldson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Donaldson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,184. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Donaldson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $91.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on DCI

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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