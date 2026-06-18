Concentric Capital Strategies LP Has $13.36 Million Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 580.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,597 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 49,990 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Jabil worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Borges sold 7,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,191,960. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JBL stock opened at $374.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.60 and a 52-week high of $428.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $345.94 and its 200 day moving average is $280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. Jabil's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Jabil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Jabil from $273.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.25.

View Our Latest Report on JBL

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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