Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes $11.51 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,171 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $11,510,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $100.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day moving average of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here