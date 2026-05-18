Concentrum Wealth Management Purchases 1,758 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Concentrum Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management's holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baring Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total value of $2,964,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 57,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,464,964.64. The trade was a 12.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $425.19 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $221.60 and a one year high of $442.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $365.61 and its 200 day moving average is $354.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $462.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $441.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report.

Broadcom remains a favored way to play AI infrastructure, with multiple recent articles highlighting its growing exposure to custom AI silicon, data-center networking, and AI semiconductor revenue. Citi also raised its price target to $500, reinforcing optimism ahead of the next earnings report. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending.

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $545 and said AI semiconductor revenue is running 30% to 40% above expectations, suggesting Broadcom may still be benefiting from stronger-than-expected hyperscaler spending. Positive Sentiment: Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market.

Recent investor interest has also been supportive, with hedge fund and prominent manager buying cited in several notes, alongside Broadcom being named among top tech stocks to own as AI optimism continues to drive the market. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand.

Broadcom was also mentioned in a broader AI rotation piece that argues the next leg of the rally may be in AI bottlenecks such as optics, networking, and memory rather than only the most obvious chip winners. Broadcom was specifically named as one of the companies positioned to benefit from optical interconnect demand. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors.

UBS warned that AI stocks, including Broadcom, are increasingly crowded trades, raising the risk of a pullback if enthusiasm cools or if investors rotate out of mega-cap semiconductors. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also suggests the AI chip rally may be masking broader market weakness, which can make even strong names like Broadcom vulnerable to profit-taking after a powerful advance.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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