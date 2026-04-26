Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 114,857 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 204.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,857 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $58.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 73.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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