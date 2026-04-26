Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 91,001 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF - Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,833 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 91,001 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 843.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

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Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $61.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

The Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust NYSEAMERICAN: CEF is a closed-end investment trust that provides investors with direct exposure to physical gold and silver bullion. Established in 2019 and sponsored by Sprott Asset Management, the trust holds allocated London Good Delivery gold bars and London Silver Fix silver bars in secure vaults, offering a transparent alternative to traditional equity- or futures-based precious metals vehicles. Each trust unit represents a proportional interest in the bullion holdings, and investors gain ownership of the underlying metal without assuming the logistics of purchase, storage, or insurance.

To maintain its inventory, the trust purchases bullion through approved bullion dealers and London bullion market participants.

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