Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 31,303 Shares of Exponent, Inc. $EXPO

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,392,499 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 31,303 shares during the quarter. Exponent makes up approximately 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.80% of Exponent worth $166,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 46.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,658 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 157.3% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 18.3% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,278 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $48,980,000 after purchasing an additional 109,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 33.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 375,220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,070,000 after purchasing an additional 94,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Get Exponent alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exponent has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exponent

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.80. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $81.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.28.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Exponent's payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Trending Headlines about Exponent

Here are the key news stories impacting Exponent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat consensus — Exponent reported $0.59 EPS vs. the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $166.3M versus ~$149.5M expected; revenue rose ~14.3% year-over-year and the company showed solid margins (net margin ~18%) and ROE (~25.5%), indicating improving operating leverage. Article Title

Q1 results beat consensus — Exponent reported $0.59 EPS vs. the $0.56 consensus and revenue of $166.3M versus ~$149.5M expected; revenue rose ~14.3% year-over-year and the company showed solid margins (net margin ~18%) and ROE (~25.5%), indicating improving operating leverage. Positive Sentiment: Management increased capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31/share (payable June 18, record June 5) and raised the share repurchase authorization by $50M, which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals confidence in free cash flow. Article Title

Management increased capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31/share (payable June 18, record June 5) and raised the share repurchase authorization by $50M, which supports buyback-driven EPS accretion and signals confidence in free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcript are available — investors can review the conference call transcript and press release for management commentary on demand drivers, sector performance, and any forward guidance or outlook items that could affect future quarters. Article Title

Earnings materials and call transcript are available — investors can review the conference call transcript and press release for management commentary on demand drivers, sector performance, and any forward guidance or outlook items that could affect future quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Be aware of name confusion in the news — a separate crypto/DeFi project also named “Exponent” (Solana yield platform) raised seed funding; that deal is unrelated to Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) and should not be conflated with the Nasdaq-listed firm. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Catherine Corrigan sold 3,909 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $264,639.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 103,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,865.20. This trade represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $303,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 25,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,914,747.88. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,741 shares of company stock worth $1,095,768. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc NASDAQ: EXPO is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company's expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Exponent, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Exponent wasn't on the list.

While Exponent currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here