Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $150.73 Million Stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. $CSW

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW - Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,434 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 54,821 shares during the quarter. CSW Industrials accounts for 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.51% of CSW Industrials worth $150,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSW. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $3,635,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at $4,454,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $5,363,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth about $86,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $307.00 to $304.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised CSW Industrials from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CSW Industrials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $328.57.

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CSW Industrials Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $273.54 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $276.12 and its 200-day moving average is $286.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.60. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $337.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.84.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.80. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $308.96 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.52, for a total transaction of $419,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,314,832. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,707.42. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 6,680 shares of company stock worth $1,884,758 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company's offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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