Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $85.75 Million Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc $HLIO

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc (NYSE:HLIO - Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 226,858 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.00% of Helios Technologies worth $85,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLIO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,391 shares of the company's stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,936 shares of the company's stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 198.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 37,624 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Helios Technologies

In other news, insider Matteo Arduini sold 6,027 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $544,961.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,283.14. The trade was a 34.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,027 shares of company stock worth $1,134,121. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.75.

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Helios Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

Helios Technologies stock opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company's 50-day moving average is $79.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.25. Helios Technologies, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $95.05.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Helios Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Helios Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures engineered motion control and electronic control products for a wide range of industrial and mobile equipment applications. The company's Hydraulics segment designs and produces hydraulic cartridge valves, manifold systems, pumps and motors, filtration solutions and off-highway joysticks. Its Electronic Controls segment offers programmable electronic control units, wireless telematics, human-machine interfaces and software to optimize performance, efficiency and safety for equipment OEMs and end users.

Through its global network of manufacturing facilities, service centers and technology centers, Helios Technologies serves markets in agriculture, construction, material handling, mining, municipal and recreational vehicles, as well as industrial automation and infrastructure equipment.

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