Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $45.48 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,305 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.'s holdings in Apple were worth $45,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 229,928 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

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Apple Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $302.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.10. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.46 and a 52 week high of $303.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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