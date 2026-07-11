Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,311 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 15,789 shares during the period. Conning Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 132,684 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $64,175,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,064,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 14,739 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,383 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $167,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $523.06 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.83%.

Trending Headlines about Lockheed Martin

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Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $575.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $571.00 to $582.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $609.68.

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Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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